April 4-10 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities.
The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services. Whether people visit virtually or in person, libraries are accessible and inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community through learning, discovery, and exploration.
Every year, a library supporter is named the National Library Week honorary chair. This year, Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer and activist Natalie Portman has been selected. A lifelong fan of books, she will help highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers have played in serving their communities, especially during the challenging times of this last year.
During National Library Week, the Umatilla County Special Library District (UCSLD) encourages all community members to visit their library’s website to explore and access virtual services and programs. Libraries offer a wide array of online resources that are available from the comfort of home. Check out all of the resources at www.galepages.com/umatillacsld. You will find resources to research a science topic, how to write a resume, learn more about Excel, pick the next book you want to read, or get a reference question answered through Oregon’s chat reference program, Answerland.
During these challenging times, libraries of all types have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their patrons. Libraries across the country are making a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources like online homework help and Wi-Fi access for students and workers who may lack internet access at home.
This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April. For more information, visit your local library’s website — find the link at the UCSLD website at www.ucsld.org/our-libraries.
Formed by voters in 1986, “The purpose of the Umatilla County Special Library District shall be to provide library and information services to persons within the district.” The UCSLD is governed by a five-member, voter-elected Board of Directors and is an independent, special taxing district funded by taxpayer dollars. The UCSLD works in partnership with our libraries to advance and make available excellent library services, programs, and continuing education opportunities for all. For more information, visit www.ucsld.org.
———
Erin McCusker is the district director of the Umatilla County Special Library District. Reach her at 541-276-6449 or director@ucsld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.