Libraries are open. While the temperatures have been high, your libraries are staying cool. With the summer reading program — Reading Colors Your World — libraries have been keeping their communities connected, captivated and cool.
Libraries have been providing summer reading programs for years. Each year has a different theme and typically there is a challenge for readers of all ages to read as much as they can. Why would libraries do this every year? Why is summer reading important?
We all know that it is critical for babies and young children to be read to in order to develop literacy skills. These early literacy skills provide a strong foundation for school and life success. When children get into school and are reading on their own, summer reading has many benefits.
Studies have shown that children can lose up to two months of learning progress if they don’t read during the summer. This is called the “summer slide.” The good news is that children who participate in the libraries’ summer reading programs and read at least six books score higher in reading and math when they return to school in the Fall. Learn more at www.ireadprogram.org/resources/prevent-summer-slide.
The Dominican University IMLS-funded research study: Public Library Summer Reading Programs Close the Reading Gap, provides information about the valuable and vital role that library summer reading programs play for readers of all ages. “Young people experience learning losses when they don’t engage in educational activities during the summer. Research spanning 100 years shows that students typically score lower on standardized tests at the end of summer vacation than they do on the same tests at the beginning of the summer. Libraries are part of the solution.” See the full report here www.ireadprogram.org/content/documents/report.pdf.
Your public library is a wonderful experience for members of the whole family. Books and stories are available in formats for everyone’s reading preference — print, electronic, audio and more. There are programs that will build creativity, literacy skills and lifelong learning. Your friendly and skilled library staff are ready to help you get the right resource to solve whatever your information question is.
“There’s so much to see, so much to do at your library. There’s no better place to take your kids. The library is a place to learn, read and have fun … a place the whole family can enjoy. In fact, more than 82 million children attend library programs every year.”
Visit your library to Color Your World, avoid the summer slide and keep cool. For more information, stop by your local library or find a link at www.ucsld.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.