The Summer Reading Program is a highlight of the year for your public libraries. This summer's theme was "Read Beyond the Beaten Path."

In collaboration, the public libraries in Umatilla and Morrow counties invited all to visit as part of the "Library Road Trip" program. Each library has stories of visitors who came from far and wide. A drawing was held at each library for wonderful prizes. Additionally, the Umatilla County Special Library District held a grand prize drawing. Keely Thompson of Helix won the prize.

Erin McCusker is the district director of the Umatilla County Special Library District. Reach her at 541-276-6449 or director@ucsld.org.

