Keely Thompson was announced as the grand prize winner on Aug. 22, 2022, by the Umatilla County Special Library District. The Helix girl visited all the district’s libraries during the Library Road Trip this summer.
Erin McCusker/Contributed Photo
The Adams Public Library Summer Reading Program crescendoed with a community picnic, held Aug. 14, 2022, in conjunction with the Adams Friends Association.
Erin McCusker/Contributed Photo
The Weston Public Library held many of its Summer Reading Program activities at Weston Park.
Erin McCusker/Contributed Photo
Smokey Bear provided outdoor safety information on June 24, 2022, as part of the Summer Reading Program at the Hermiston Public Library.
Erin McCusker/Contributed Photo
A few of the Summer Reading Program prizes line a table on July 25, 2022, at the Umatilla Public Library.
The Summer Reading Program is a highlight of the year for your public libraries. This summer's theme was "Read Beyond the Beaten Path."
In collaboration, the public libraries in Umatilla and Morrow counties invited all to visit as part of the "Library Road Trip" program. Each library has stories of visitors who came from far and wide. A drawing was held at each library for wonderful prizes. Additionally, the Umatilla County Special Library District held a grand prize drawing. Keely Thompson of Helix won the prize.
Below are some highlights from several libraries in Umatilla County:
Adams Public Library's 44 participants read for a total of 1,473.75 hours. For their final program, they collaborated with the Adams Friends Association to put on a community picnic. There were games and a raffle and a silent auction, as well as a free book and a swag bag. One participant shared, "I like the Adams library, there's no fines and no whispering!"
At Athena Public Library, 90 people participated in the reading program. Ages 0 to 12 read for a total of 618 hours. More than 60 people went on the Library Road Trip.
Programs included making tie-dye shirts and camp flags. Library Director Stephanie Partida said the highlight was seeing so many people from other libraries, as well as having so many local residents in the library.
Hermiston Public Library's children's program — babies through fifth grade — had 140 registrations and logged 99,695 minutes of reading. Through a partnership with the Oregon State University Extension, they offered a cooking camp and a local artist provided an art camp.
Smokey Bear kicked off the program with a USDA Forest Service Fire Prevention Specialist to share outdoor safety tips. For all programs, 463 participants attended.
Milton-Freewater Public Library hosted a summer full of fun and reading. There were 120 adult registrations, 45 teen sign-ups and 268 children participants. Overall, 2,770 hours of reading were turned in and 347 people attended their summer events.
Ukiah Public Library had 12 children sign up for the reading challenge — reading more than 10,000 pages. The summer highlight was a Library Road Trip bus adventure to visit other libraries with 37 participants gathering their brag tags. The library also provided several days of story times and crafts, with lunch provided.
Umatilla Public Library had 382 participants. Library Director Susie Sotelo gave a shoutout to David Lougee and the Umatilla School District summer school staff.
The library hosted K-8 students throughout the summer. They received a library tour, made crafts, learned about the Summer Reading Program and got a library card. Sotelo said the highlight was connecting with students and seeing them return to check out books, utilize library resources or just come to hang out. It was a wonderful partnership sharing the love of reading.
At Weston Public Library, 21 children tracked their reading. Of the reading logs returned, participants read more than 1,785 minutes. The library provided a weekly program hosting 10 to 15 kids each Friday. Some of the topics included backyard birds, saving the environment, the lifecycle of the salmon, watercolors, live theater, journaling and hiking.
This is just a sample of the wonderful programs provided across the UCSLD. Public library staff members plan the Summer Reading Program for months to ensure that their communities stay engaged with reading and with each other as they gather for fun learning events and programs.
Libraries are extremely grateful for their partnerships with many businesses and organizations who give generously in support of literacy and community engagement.
Erin McCusker is the district director of the Umatilla County Special Library District. Reach her at 541-276-6449 or director@ucsld.org.
