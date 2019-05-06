PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library is hosting “Inspired By The Collection,” an art show featuring the work of 12 local artists.
Featuring a variety of mediums, artists were invited to create works inspired by something in the library’s collection. In January, participants took a tour of the facility and learned about lesser-known items, such as elaborate art pop-up books and the Special Case Room. Artists could select anything as inspiration — a book, movie, CD, a poem within a book, an illustration from a children’s book, the definition of a word from a dictionary — and then create one or two pieces.
The exhibit is available for view through Thursday, June 27 in the Meeting Room and along the ramp leading to the adult collection at the library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. The public is invited to a reception Thursday, May 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. In addition, visitors are invited to vote by June 1 for a People’s Choice Award. The winner will be announced June 3.
“The idea behind this show is to encourage people to learn about and explore everything our library has to offer. And it offers a glimpse into the creative process — inspiration is all around us,” said Lori Sams of the Pendleton Public Library Exhibit Committee, which puts together six shows each year.
The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 541-966-0380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.