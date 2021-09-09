ATHENA — TheAthena Public Library, 418 Main St., is hosting an educational display that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications.
“September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” features the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, the exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national, and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
The library will host the exhibit throughout the month of September. Library Director Kristin Williams said arrangements have been made with Weston Middle School teachers to have groups of students come to the library to view the exhibit as part of their instruction about that day.
“Those of us who remember Sept. 11 have a duty to help the generations that come after us remember the horror and bravery of that day,” Williams said. “ I’m proud that the library can be a part of that.”
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education and inspiration leading up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The poster exhibition has been made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom.
“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” said 9/11 Memorial & Museum President and CEO Alice M. Greenwald.
