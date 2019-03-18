IRRIGON — Baked goods and books will be available for purchase during a fundraiser hosted by the Irrigon branch of the Oregon Trail Library District.
The sale is Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. A bag of books can be purchased for $1 or a donation of two cans of food. Non-perishable food items are being collected by the local Girl Scouts troop to be distributed to people in need.
For more information, call 541-922-0138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.