BOARDMAN — As part of a free admission Saturday event, the Oregon Trail Library District is taking over the SAGE Center, 101 Olson Road, and providing activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The center will welcome intrepid scientists to investigate magnets, play with magnetic slime, and grow a grass seed garden. Library district staff also will read stories and talk about everything the district has to offer kids and adults alike.
The SAGE Center is an interactive visitor center that highlights Sustainable AGriculture and Energy. Developed by the Port of Morrow, the SAGE Center gives visitors a unique opportunity to learn about the technology that takes place locally within the Port of Morrow and region without visiting each industry.
For more information, contact Stefanie Swindler at 541-481-7243 or visit www.visitsage.com.
