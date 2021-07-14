HERMISTON — A Teen Paint Night is planned as part of the Hermiston Public Library’s Summer Reading Program.
The activity is Tuesday, July 27, with one-hour time slots between 5-7 p.m. at the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. There is no fee and all supplies will be provided.
Pre-registration, which is required, will begin Monday, July 19. For more information, call 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermiston.or.us.
