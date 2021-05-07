HERMISTON — With Memorial Day just around the corner, the Hermiston Public Library invites the public to share their creativity in honoring the troops.
People are invited to send in a short story, poem, drawing or painting that they have created to honor our country’s military personnel. Prizes will be awarded.
Entries can be sent to the library via Facebook Messenger or emailed to chawkins@hermiston.or.us. Submissions will be posted to the library’s social media pages, unless you request it not be.
For questions, call 541-567-2882 or stop by the library at 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
