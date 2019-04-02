WESTON — Chef Tim Hughes, of the Upper Crust restaurant in Weston, will discuss his culinary journey during the Friends of Weston Library annual membership meeting.
The public is invited to attend Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at the Weston Public Library, 108 E. Main St. Refreshments will be served. In addition, people can renew their FOWL membership or join for the first time.
Established in 2000, FOWL provides support for Weston Public Library programs and projects. Also, it helps in funding improvements to the library facility.
For more information, contact library director Kathleen Schmidtgall at 541-566-2378 or wcolibrary@qwestoffice.net.
