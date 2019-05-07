HERMISTON — Local author Carol Clupny will share about her recent memoir.
The Hermiston woman wrote “The Ribbon of Road Ahead: One Woman’s Remarkable Journey with Parkinson’s Disease.” The Friends of the Hermiston Public Library are hosting Clupny Tuesday, May 14. The free program runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the library, 235 E. Gladys Ave.
For more information, contact 541-567-2882 or friends@hermiston.or.us. For more about Clupny or to order her book, visit www.ultreiablog.org.
