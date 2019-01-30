ADAMS — A sweetheart of a fundraiser has been planned by the Friends of the Adams Library.
Valentine Bingo is Saturday, Feb. 9 from 4-6 p.m. at the Adams Friendship Center, located on Main Street. The entry fee is $3 for ages 10 and over and free for those younger. The entrance fee includes two cards per game. Additional cards are available for 50 cents each. In addition, pizza, treats and drinks will be available for purchase.
Winners of each game will receive a valentine-themed gift. The final blackout game will feature a grand prize of a flat screen TV. If more than one person has a blackout at the same time, they will play another game until there is a single winner.
Money raised will help fund Friends of the Adams Library events and projects.
For more information, call 541-566-3038 or visit www.facebook.com/adamsoregon.
