Anna Oliver looks through a book with Warren, left, and Judah during the September 2019 Pendleton Friends of the Library book sale at the Pendleton Convention Center. The primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization has been canceled the past two years. A mini sale is planned Oct. 22-23 at the Pendleton Public Library.

 Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library is hosting a two-day mini book sale that offers more than books.

The fundraiser is Friday, Oct. 22. and Saturday, Oct. 23. It runs both days 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

For the second year in a row, the global pandemic has closed the book on the nonprofit organization's major fundraiser. Boasting upward of 50,000 books, media and other publications, the annual three-day sale is typically held each fall at the Pendleton Convention Center.

The mini sale will feature used books in good and excellent condition, large print books, children's books, library furniture and other surplus items. Cash and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

During a time of economic difficulty, a group of concerned citizens stepped up in 1981 to provide support — establishing Pendleton Friends of the Library. Organizational goals include shining a spotlight on the library’s services, facilities and needs.

For more information, visit pendletonfriendsofthelibrary.wordpress.com, search Facebook or email PendletonFriendsoftheLibrary@gmail.com.

