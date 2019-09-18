PENDLETON — The Pendleton Friends of the Library are gearing up for their annual book sale.
The member preview sale is Thursday, Sept. 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. People can register as a member at the door. Also, membership information is available at www.pendletonfriendsofthelibrary.wordpress.com.
The public sale is Friday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, a $1 bag sale runs the last day from 3-5 p.m. In addition, teachers with identification will receive a free bag of books during the bag sale.
The sale is the group’s largest fundraising event. Money raised by the library friends helps in supporting programs and purchases at the Pendleton Public Library.
For more information, email pendletonfriendsofthelibrary@gmail.com or call the library at 541-966-0380.
