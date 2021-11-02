IRRIGON — The Friends of the Irrigon Library are preparing to host its annual Holiday Bazaar.

In its third year, the sale kicks off Friday, Nov. 5, noon to 4 p.m. at 490 N.E. Main Ave., Irrigon. It continues Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to a variety of vendors, a raffle offers a chance to win great prizes, including a 43-inch Samsung TV, a small patio set, a Hoover carpet cleaner and more.

For questions, call the library at 541-922-0138 or email gkdavid@bmi.net.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

