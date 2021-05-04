MORROW COUNTY — The Oregon Trail Library District has been selected as one of 300 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries. An American Library Association initiative, it helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library incorporate STEM concepts into reading and activities at home.
“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Kathy Street, library director. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a happier and healthier community for our families.”
As part of the grant, OTLD staff will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. Staff will then host a conversation with residents about the STEM kits and activities. This will help provide information possibly for other grants. Building parent knowledge and confidence in STEM areas is a goal of the project.
For more information or if interested in taking part in the conversation, contact Street at 541-481-3365, kstreet@otld.org, or visit www.otld.org.
