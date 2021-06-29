HERMISTON — A pair of activities for the summer reading program offered through the Hermiston Public Library will accept pre-registration beginning Tuesday, July 6.
For teens, an escape room is planned Saturday, July 17, from noon to 4 p.m. Because of social distancing guidelines, there can only be nine participants per one-hour time slot. Teens who are interested in participating must pre-register.
Adults 18 and older can attend a beekeeper presentation by Ron Hendrickson Wednesday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m. Because of social distancing restrictions, only nine participants are allowed. In addition, masks are required. Those interested must register in person at the library.
For more information, call 541-567-2882 or stop by the library at 235 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.