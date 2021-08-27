HERMISTON — Children 12 and under are invited to participate in the Hermiston Public Library’s monthly Coloring Page Activity. Starting on the first Thursday of each month, children and youths are encouraged to stop by the library and pick up a coloring page. After coloring the page, return it to the library with your first name and age along the bottom to receive a small goody bag and a book.
Submitted pages will remain on display throughout the month. The last day to return the colored page to receive a prize is Sept. 30. One entry, goody bag and book per child, while supplies last.
In addition, the artwork of Amy Fuentes will be on display during the month of September. A local artist, she started painting in 2018 when she was 19 years old. However, she has been an artist as far back as she can remember.
Fuentes’ current artwork is a reflection of one of the many things she enjoys, which is music. Her paintings include re-creations of rap album covers and portraits of the musical artists. Follow Fuentes on her art journey on Instagram via @amyfuentesartistry.
The Hermiston Public Library is at 235 E. Gladys Ave. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday/Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.hermiston.or.us/library. For questions, call 541-567-2882.
