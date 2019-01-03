PENDLETON — Parents can gain information in dealing with problem behaviors exhibited by children ages 0-12 in a Triple P Discussion Group.
The sessions are Tuesdays in January from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Public Library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Lunch is provided.
The topics include Dealing with Disobedience (Jan. 8), Managing Fighting and Aggression (Jan. 15), Developing Good Bedtime Routines (Jan. 22) and Hassle-Free Shopping with children (Jan. 29). Registration is not required. People can attend one or all.
The Triple P Discussion Groups offer practical advice for tackling specific problem behaviors.
The relaxed session includes an opportunity to make plans to deal with the problems when they occur. Participants receive a take-home workbook with tips.
For more information, call 541-966-0380 or visit www.pendletonlibrary.weebly.com.
