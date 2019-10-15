HERMISTON — A pumpkin decorating activity is available to families at the Hermiston Public Library.
The free event, courtesy of Walmart, is Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. in the library’s Lanham Room, 235 E. Gladys Ave. The first 100 families will receive a pumpkin to decorate. An alternate craft activity will be available for those who don’t receive a pumpkin.
For more information, call 541-567-2882.
