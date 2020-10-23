PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library is again open for business, and a new class will show patrons how easy it is to download ebooks and audiobooks to their electronic devices.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., join James as he introduces the Libby system for borrowing ebooks and audiobooks from the Sage library system. The class begins at 6 p.m., and all devices and levels of experience are welcome. Social distancing and mask usage protocols will be followed.
For more information, call the library at 541-966-0380.
