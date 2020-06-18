PENDLETON — An online creative writing discussion presented by Scott Elliott, Whitman College professor of creative writing and English, will be available Monday, June 22 at 6 p.m., courtesy of the Pendleton Public Library.
"Telling Our Stories" is a free presentation, but registration is required. Interested people will receive log-in information once they have registered.
For more information, or to register, call Heather Culley at 541-966-0380.
