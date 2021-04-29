PENDLETON — The Pendleton Public Library invites kids ages 8-12 to create their own “Star Wars” themed bookmark cover, strike a pose in the photo booth and participate in the blaster obstacle course for a chance to win a wookie-ful prize.
The May the Fourth Be With You event is Tuesday, May 4, with sessions at 4:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the library, 502 S.W. Dorion Ave. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit www.pendleton.or.us/library. To register, call 541-966-0380 or stop by the library.
