HERMISTON — Free craft activities are available at the Hermiston Public Library.
The Free Saturday Crafts is each Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., while supplies last. The library is located at 235 E. Gladys Ave. Kids of all ages are invited to join the fun and get creative.
For more information, call the library at 541-567-2882 or visit www.hermistonlibrary.us.
