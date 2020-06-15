PENDLETON — End-time prophesy miracle and healing services will be held Sunday, June 28 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Pendleton Lighthouse Church, 417 N.W. 21st St., Pendleton. Oregon City Evangelist Steven Masone will be preaching about the prophetic biblical significance lining up with world events occurring now.
Known here and abroad as a faith healer, and minister of "The Gifts Of The Spirit," Masone returns to Pendleton after 20 years. The meetings will be extended if attendance requires extra services because of COVID-19 occupancy guidelines.
Lighthouse Church Pastor Dan Satterwhite is teaching on the Book of Revelation every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the church. Also, the church will hold its annual fireworks sale through July 4, proceeds benefitting the church's work.
For more information, call 541-276-6588.
