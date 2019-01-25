It is wet and gloomy outside. The rain thundered on the roof last night. All week the rain has been persistent, sometimes colder, sometimes warmer, but not yet snow.
I am preparing for a blitz of preaching for Pastor Chuck at Zion Lutheran Church in Newberg this next couple of months. The first will be preaching in an adult Vacation Bible School on February 6 to do a 20-minute gig to raise spirits. (I’m listed on the bulletin as “Comedian Pastor” for this one.) Then, after that, I will be preaching the five Wednesday Lenten services, starting in March, and each one of these sermons / reflections will be a take on prayer.
I work a regular day job, and we are all nervous now, as my colleagues and I serve some functions of the federal government — which, as you may know, is having a little pushback in keeping the lights on. Our budget is running out.
Also, as a citizen volunteer, I have recently been voted onto a board supporting Oregon’s seniors’ disabilities advisory and advocacy groups. My main focus is on people with disabilities. This week I attended a legislative boot camp put on by DHS, to teach us how to support the politicians in their struggles to help the seniors and the disabled.
I’m going to be a little critical here of our highest levels of government, and criticize our government’s leadership for holding human beings of kindness and virtue in the federal government in a blackmail that threatens their lives and livelihoods. I regard this as a criminal and immoral act. It is like lifting the wallet of a poor man, while holding a knife to the throat of his child.
I know our president, in his previous incarnation as a builder, has a reputation of not paying his workmen and has left them damaged and impoverished in many cases, while he walks away from his moral obligations with the property and the money bags of others. He has used bankruptcy as a tool for his own enrichment. I know that it may not be illegal in the convolutions of our law, but I know that he has sinned and continues to sin against the requirements of his heavenly father to pay workmen what they are owed. His punishment, I have no doubt, is coming unless he repents.
Here, I am looking sideways at Greg Walden, our Prince of Eastern Oregon, who I feel is a principled man and somebody who is being called by his Lord to speak out for moral behavior all through our government. He has my backing in prayer to do what needs to be done to restore honor to our nation.
Amen.
