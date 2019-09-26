I am writing this article for Oregon people.
I am writing it here in Woodburn, where I live, close to the area of Newberg in Oregon, home of George Fox University. Newberg is where I now pastor a Lutheran church called Joyful Servant — and I’m writing it also for the area of Oregon’s high desert where I recently preached in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. This is where I wrote my Limey Pastor column in the East Oregonian paper for over a year. Both these churches I love.
I see all our churches as lighthouses in a stormy ocean, which can provide help in troubled times. For them, it has been put onto my heart to provide a warning, a warning of the time to come. Not just for these areas I mentioned, but for all of Oregon. The time is coming when all good folk need to gather together. Bad days are coming. A simple fact. Not a myth. A reality that threatens. That we actually all know about. That we think little of. That is happening soon.
The very large earthquake, the Richter scale 9.0, is nearly upon us, which will bring with it a great time of loss and despair. Much bigger than the Los Angeles threat and longer lasting in its fruits.
The government is neither equipped with funding or capacity to respond to the challenges we will face, nor is it able to prepare adequately, simply because the changes and vicissitudes are too great and because the standard timescales of government in ordinary times are too short and we do not know what we do not know. Our guessing is inadequate.
We do have a way forward, I believe.
We have, among our towns and villages, hundreds and hundreds of churches, equipped with experienced citizens and deep knowledge, and, best of all, with ingrained love of their neighbors that is in their DNA. It is an informally constructed network that is yet to be activated.
It is my simple proposition that besides the national and state level engines that will fire up at this time, we need to have a free flowing and creative army of civilians, who, working with military and governmental forces will be able to provide the personal nature of support that will be critically needed.
To this end I am inviting each church to join in a common effort, with the following goals.
To establish each local church as:
• An island of communication in a time of trial. A meeting place with support
resources.
• A technology center for communication and rescue coordination.
• A storage center for secure storage of data identification, family historic data, interfaces with banks, schools, governmental groups and rescue authorities.
• Meeting places and respites.
The effort doesn’t have to be uniform and over-engineered, and each center will be different from the other.
Please write to me if you would be interested in becoming a participant at: Pastor Colin Brown, Oregon Book of Life Project, 1790 Woodland Ave., Woodburn, OR 97071.
