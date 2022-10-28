Lincoln Barr
Former Eastern Oregon resident Lincoln Barr poses for a photo December 2017 in Pendleton. Barr returns to the Round-Up City to perform Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, during Live @ Great Pacific.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Musician Lincoln Barr will perform during the upcoming Live @ Great Pacific.

A former resident of the Round-Up City, Barr has performed at the GP numerous times throughout the years — even prior to his short time of living in Pendleton — he moved to the area during his wife’s two-year clinical rotation at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

