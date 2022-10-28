PENDLETON — Musician Lincoln Barr will perform during the upcoming Live @ Great Pacific.
A former resident of the Round-Up City, Barr has performed at the GP numerous times throughout the years — even prior to his short time of living in Pendleton — he moved to the area during his wife’s two-year clinical rotation at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
As part of a free concert series, the show is Saturday, Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. In addition, the Seattle-based band Braly Sangser will play the opening set.
Sponsored by The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, three of its beers will be available on tap. The event is open to all ages.
A composer, singer and guitarist, Barr is based in South Carolina. “Forfeit the Prize” is his third full-length release under his own name, following more than a decade as frontman for the Seattle-based pop group, Red Jacket Mine.
He tapped into the talents of the core cast from his debut solo album, “Trembling Frames” — including Johnny Sangster. The album’s 10 tracks were cut live to take over the span of a few days at Sangster’s Crackle & Pop! Studio in Seattle. Out on Seattle’s Two Roads Records, it dropped Oct. 21.
In a press release from Sounds Like Entertainment, the album is said to explore “destiny, gratitude and wonder, embellishing his trademark deft songcraft with a sonic palette that blends string-laden Bacharachian grandeur, sophisticated soul, torchy chanson and dubby, spectral psychedelia.”
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
