HERMISTON — Multiple generations of the Lindley family have been participating in the Hermiston National Night Out treasure hunt for a dozen years.
“We do it as a family,” said Allison Lindley.
Tim Miears, Hermiston Police Department training officer/evidence custodian, hid the 3-inch medallion at the base of the tree at Theater Sports Park. Initially, he was going to put it higher up in the tree, but wanted people of all ages to be able to find it.
Family members, Lindley said, initially searched at the Field of Dreams and the Hermiston Public Library. However, after reading the second clue (which referenced a baseball diamond) and the bonus clue in the Hermiston Herald (directing people near Harper Road), they honed in on Theater Sports Park.
In addition, they determined that the medallion wasn’t hidden within the confines of the baseball field when they figured out that it was beyond “Centerfield,” a reference to John Fogerty’s 1985 hit.
“That song is from my era, so I knew right away what it meant,” Lindley said.
Lindley, along with her grandchildren Savannah, 7, and Hunter, 9, got up bright and early Wednesday morning to scour the area. A lot of other people, Allison said, were also in the vicinity.
As the day heated up, the Lindleys took several breaks. Savannah even cooled down in the park’s sprinklers.
With the rest of the family home from work, they returned in the evening after dinner, including the children’s grandfather, Phil; their father, Brad; and uncle, Devan. While many people were still focused on the baseball diamond, the Lindleys were looking beyond the perimeter.
“We saw people on their hands and knees digging in the dirt,” Savannah said.
This is the third time the Lindleys have been involved in finding the medallion. In 2015 and 2017, the Lindleys and their neighbors, the South family, were successful in the hunt.
Hermiston police and city officials are hosting a block party in the Lindleys' neighborhood during National Night Out. The festivities are Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. in the vicinity of Southwest 10th Street/Joseph Avenue.
Other Hermiston residents are encouraged to organize neighborhood gatherings. As available, police officers and city personnel will stop by to visit with those in attendance. To provide details, contact Miears at 541-667-5112 or tmiears@hermiston.or.us.
