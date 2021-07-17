PENDLETON — A can and bottle drive hosted by the Pendleton Lions Club Foundation will help fund projects in the community. The event is Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to noon at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The Lions recently purchased an ADA drinking fountain for Til Taylor Park. In addition, the club is setting up little libraries in the community and replacing trees in local parks. The club also recently assisted with the Blue Mountain Community College Cruise and it continues to serve sight and hearing needs within Pendleton and the outlying communities.
In other Lions Club news, during the 2021 state convention, the Lions District 36 G recognized the Pendleton Round-Up Association and Happy Canyon Company. A pair of district business awards were presented to Round-Up President Randy Bracher and Happy Canyon President Tanner Hawkins in recognition of the Let’er Buck Cares project. The program provided support to the Pendleton Lions Club and other area nonprofit organizations to help with the loss of revenue with the cancellation of the Pendleton Round-Up last year during the global pandemic.
