PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is canceling its annual Radio Auction, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, April 7.
Lions Club member John Taylor said the decision was made due to the heavy demands placed on donors because of the recent flooding and now COVID-19.
“We feel it is unfair to conduct an auction when there are far more pressing needs to be addressed in this community,” Taylor said in a written statement. “The Lions will return all donations received to date to the donors, with our sincere thanks for their generosity in these circumstances.”
The club plans to return with a bigger and better Radio Auction in April 2021. In the meantime, Taylor said the Lions are working to put together an assistance program to help with disaster relief efforts. He also expressed appreciation to the community for its support of the Pendleton Lions Club.
For more information, visit www.pendletonlionsclub.org, search www.facebook.com/pendletonlions or contact Taylor at xtbone99@gmail.com.
