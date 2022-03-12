HERMISTON — For those with a hankering for Mo's Original Seafood & Chowder, you don’t have to take a road trip to the coast.
The Hermiston Lions Club is holding a fundraiser to make some extra clams. And through that effort, they are bringing Mo’s to Hermiston. To enjoy some delicious food — and support the club’s scholarship program for graduating seniors in Hermiston, Boardman, Echo, Ione, Irrigon, Stanfield and Umatilla — orders must be placed by March 22.
The Mo’s Clam Chowder Base, which provides five 10-ounce servings ($15/quart), has a 3-week shelf life in the refrigerator and can be frozen for up to 3 months. Other menu items include homemade bread ($6/loaf), garlic cheese butter ($6/pint) and marionberry cobbler ($25/8x8 pan).
Mo’s, which got its start on the bay front in Newport in 1946, is known for its mouth-watering clam chowder. Just over a decade ago, they rolled out a fundraising program of selling its clam chowder base to help support efforts of youth programs, sports teams, schools and nonprofit organizations. And when the global pandemic wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, Mo’s expanded the project — hitting the road to make deliveries across the state and beyond.
To place an order, call 541-567-8301, visit www.eclubhouse.org/sites/hermiston or search the club’s Facebook page. Orders will be available for pickup March 30, 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot at West Park Elementary School, 555 S.W. Seventh St., Hermiston.
