PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is making it easy for people to donate their cans and bottles after the Fourth of July festivities.

The club is hosting a collection drive that offers a quick drive-thru and drop-off process. The event is Saturday, July 8, 8 a.m. to noon at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.

