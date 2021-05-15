PENDLETON — A drive-up can and bottle drive is being hosted by the Pendleton Lions Club.
The fundraising event is Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Proceeds will benefit the Pendleton Lions Club Foundation.
The foundation recently presented Pendleton and Pilot Rock high school senior classes each with a check for $500 to assist with their graduation activities. The club also donated $1,700 to the Blue Mountain Community College diesel technologies program for scholarships. Money was also given to the Pendleton beautification hanging flowers project.
As part of an international service organization, the Lions Club strives to make the world a better place. The Pendleton Lions Club is currently welcoming new members. For more information, visit www.pendletonlionsclub.org.
