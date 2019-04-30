PENDLETON — Nonperishable food items and cash donations are being accepted during a food drive spearheaded by the Pendleton Lions Club.
The event is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Grocery Outlet, 1810 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton. Donations received will benefit the Outreach Food Pantry.
For more information about the Pendleton Lions Club, contact John Taylor at 541-240-0579, jxtbone99@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonlionsclub.org.
