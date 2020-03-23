HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club is accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors from Echo, Stanfield, Umatilla, Hermiston, Irrigon, Boardman and Ione.
The group will award four $1,000 Hermiston Lions Club Service Scholarships. Students should submit completed applications, which are available from Lions Scholarship Chair Kelly Sanders (ksanders@gshealth.org) or high school counselors. In addition, applicants should provide information on how they have given service in the local community.
Send completed applications either electronically or via mail to chair Kelly Sanders, 610 N.W. 11th St. Hermiston, OR 97838. The application deadline is Friday, April 17.
