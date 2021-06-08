PILOT ROCK — The Pendleton Lions Club recently made a donation toward the senior trip for the Pilot Rock High School class of 2021.
Margaret Gianotti, Lions publicity person, said the citizens of Pilot Rock have stepped up and been very supportive of the club’s can and bottle drive, as well as donating used eye glasses and hearing aids to its recycle program. The club gave $500 to the senior class for their June 6 trip to Silverwood Theme Park. Students, Gianotti said, were looking forward to participating in activities, including paintballing and zip-lining.
Community members can still make donations of used eye glasses. A box is located at the Pilot Rock Market. In addition, can and bottle donations can be dropped off anytime at 956 S.W. Cedar in Pilot Rock. There is a sign on the fence so people know that they are at the right house.
For more information about making donations, contact Gianotti at margaret.gianotti05@gmail.com.
