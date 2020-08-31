PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is hosting a "drive by" can and bottle drive on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Roy Raley Park, 1205 S.W. Court Ave., Pendleton.
The proceeds will continue to fund the local Lions projects that include eyeglasses and hearing aids for local residents in need; assistance with the area National Guard Christmas Dinner for soldiers and their families; and scholarships for BMCC emergency student needs.
In the past, the Lions have assisted the Pendleton Fire Department with smoke detectors, flood relief for the area residents in need, COVID relief with PPE supplies, small grants to Altrusa, Pendleton Art Center and Oregon East Symphony, and organized food drives for St. Mary's Outreach.
The sale of their famous Round-Up Lions Burgers was canceled this year and they are looking for additional ways to raise money. Cash donations will also be accepted.
For more information, call John Taylor at 541-240-0579. Information about the Pendleton Lions Club can be found on their website at www.pendletonlionsclub.org.
