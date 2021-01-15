PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is having a “drive by” can and bottle drive on Saturday, Jan. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
All proceeds will fund the Lions Foundation, which continues to fund local Lions projects. Their ongoing projects are vision and hearing support, eyeglass recycling, peace poster contest, community projects, National Guard support, school projects, food drives, blood drives and the Lions Flagpole Park.
To arrange for pickup of donations at your home, call Risa Riggins (chair) at 541-969-6234.
Information about the Lions can be found on their website at www.pendletonlions club.org.
