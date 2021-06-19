HELIX — The Little Grizzlies Basketball Camp recently hit the streets of Helix.
Chris Peters said the event, which is usually held indoors during basketball season, was postponed because of COVID-19. About two dozen kindergarten through second graders signed up for the June 7-11 camp, Peters said. The last day featured scrimmages.
“It ended up being a really good camp and will hopefully be something we continue to do to start off the summer,” Peers said.
For more information about the camp, contact Peters at cspeters25@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/HelixYouthSports.
