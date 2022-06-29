PENDLETON — The multi-talented Korby Lenker is the next artist to take the stage during Live @ Great Pacific. A Nashville singer-songwriter, author, actor, screenwriter, multi-instrumentalist and storyteller, Lenker has been called a “roots-music Renaissance man.”
As part of a monthly concert series, the upcoming show is Friday, July 1, 6-8 p.m. at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton. Sponsored by The Prodigal Son Brewery & Pub, three of its beers will be available on tap. Open to all ages, there is no cover charge.
Hailing from Twin Falls, Idaho, where he sang old hymns in church, Lenker discovered classic rock and new wave music in high school. He hosted his first band practice in a buddy's basement, eventually leading him to East Nashville, Lenker’s adopted home since 2007.
Somewhere along the way, he launched a solo career as a bluegrass-loving, flat-picking folkie. As Lenker’s sound diversified, so did his resume.
In 2015, a year after releasing his self-titled album, Lenker published a short story collection, “Medium Hero.” And two years after that, he began writing “Morse Code,” a scripted TV series loosely based on his own life. His eighth studio album, “Man in the Maroon,” released in 2021, features wide-ranging Americana that doesn't observe any traditional boundaries.
