PENDLETON — Animals will take center stage as FFA and 4-H youths participate in the Pendleton Junior Livestock Show.
The event is Saturday with judging contests beginning at 8 a.m., followed by conformation and showmanship. The event takes place at the Pendleton Round-Up Pavilion, 126 S.W. 18th St.
The awards will be presented at 5 p.m. and the livestock sale follows at 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.pendletonjrshow.com.
