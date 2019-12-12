HERMISTON — Members of Living Faith Church will share the joy of the season through Christmas caroling.
The group will gather Saturday at 5:50 p.m. at the church, 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston. Participants can carpool to Sun Terrace Hermiston, 1550 N.W. 11th St. Anyone who would like to help share Christmas cheer to those who may have a harder time getting out are invited to join them.
For more information, call 541-567-4486 or search Facebook.
