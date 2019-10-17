HERMISTON — Living Faith Church invites people to meet their new youth pastors.
Jesse and Melissa Mace will begin their ministry at the Hermiston church Sunday, Oct. 20. Regular Sunday worship services begin at 10 a.m. at 1611 Diagonal Blvd., Hermiston.
Also, the church invites people to hear Doyle Dykes, who received instrumentalist of the year. He will play in the morning worship service Sunday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.
The fingerstyle guitar player’s signature compositions include “Jazz in the Box” and “Martha’s Kitchen.” He also performs a powerful rendition of the hymn “How Great Thou Art.” In addition to his own albums, Dykes’ music has appeared on several compilation albums with Windham Hill Records.
For more information, call 541-567-4486.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.