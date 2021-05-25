WALLA WALLA — Charles Saranto will portray rags-to-riches businessman Fred Stine during a Living History presentation at Fort Walla Walla Museum. The event is Sunday, May 30, at 2 p.m. in the museum's Pioneer Village.
Fred Stine arrived in Walla Walla in 1862 with no more than the clothes on his back and 75 cents in his pocket. Earning the trust of local residents, he set up a lucrative blacksmith shop, serving the needs of miners making their way to Idaho's goldfields, pioneers from the Oregon Trail and the military at Fort Walla Walla. He eventually built the largest brick hotel in the Washington Territory.
Fort Walla Walla Museum is located at 755 Myra Road, Walla Walla. It’s open Friday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $9 for adults, $8 seniors and students, and $4 for ages 6-12. For more information, call 509-525-7703 or visit www.fwwm.org.
