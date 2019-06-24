PENDLETON — The Mid-Columbia Bass Anglers invite kids 14 and younger to participate in the Perch Jerk in memory of Bill Johnson.
The event is Saturday from 7-11 a.m. at the southwest end of McKay Dam. Participants need to be registered by 9 a.m. There is no entry fee. No boats allowed.
In addition to fishing, there will be free hot dogs and refreshments. All participants win a prize. For questions, contact rwiseman10@hotmail.com or oemiventurina@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.