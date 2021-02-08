SALEM — Awards totaling $910,568 have been distributed to 150 Oregon arts organizations through the Oregon Arts Commission’s fiscal year 2021 Operating Support Program. There are 12 more recipients than in fiscal year 2020 due to a growing number of eligible organizations.
Umatilla County organizations receiving awards include the Arts Council of Pendleton ($8,858), Crow's Shadow Institute of the Arts ($4,398) and Oregon East Symphony ($3,000).
Other Eastern Oregon organizations benefiting from the awards include Crossroads Creative and Performing Arts Center in Baker City ($3,020), Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council in La Grande ($3,000), Fishtrap of Enterprise ($5,631) and Josephy Center for Arts and Culture ($3,000).
Ranging from $2,828 to $ 22,888, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000.
“We often hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” said Arts Commission Chair Anne Taylor. “Especially now, as arts organizations continue to suffer great losses due to the pandemic, these awards can help relieve a bit of the economic pressure.”
In 2019 organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
