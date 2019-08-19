IRRIGON — The Friends of the Irrigon Library is hosting local author Peg Willis.
The Pendleton woman will make a pair of presentations about a couple of her books. The event is Saturday in the meeting room at the Irrigon branch of the Oregon Trail Library District, 490 N.W. Main St.
The first presentation runs from 4-5 p.m. Willis will share about “Rise Above,” her historical novel about the 1903 Heppner flood. There will be a short refreshment break, and then from 5:30-6:30 p.m., she will discuss “Building the Columbia River Highway: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done.” In the 2014 publication, Willis explores the beginnings of the historic highway and the men who created it.
A lifelong resident of the Pacific Northwest, Willis is known for teaching traditional, old-time fiddle music. In addition to several books, her work has been published in a number of magazines and regional newspapers.
For more information about the presentation, contact Jennifer Smith at jsmith641@live.com. For more about Willis, visit www.pegwillis.com.
