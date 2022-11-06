MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater writer recently roped in a pair of Will Rogers Medallion Awards. Shanna Hatfield received a gold award for “Holiday Hope” and a bronze for “Sadie” — both in the Western Romance category. The awards were announced Oct. 29 at Coopers BBQ in Fort Worth Texas.
“I am so incredibly honored by receiving the awards,” Hatfield said. “I submitted my books never expecting one let alone two of them to win. It is humbling and exciting.”
Named after the late entertainer, the Will Rogers awards were originally created in 2003 to recognize the works of cowboy poets. Additional categories have been added since 2010, highlighting other genres of Western literature and film.
“Western Romance is one of the most popular sub-genres to date,” Chris Enss, WRMA executive director, said in announcing the winners. “Five books selected as finalists feature tales that are captivating and swoon-worthy.”
In announcing “Holiday Hope” as taking the top prize in its category, Enss said one of the judges noted that the story was worthy of being made into a Hallmark movie. That would be a dream come true for Hatfield.
“I think because my books are sweet romances they would work so well as Hallmark movies,” she said. “Many of my readers have shared in their reviews about wishing the books could be Hallmark movies.”
Receiving the designation as a USA Today Bestselling Author in 2015, Hatfield has been included in boxed sets with other romance authors. Describing herself as a “hopeless romantic,” Hatfield said when she first thought about writing, it was a natural topic.
“Mine are sweet and wholesome, so anyone from age 13 to 100 can read them and enjoy them,” she said.
A full-time writer for nearly a decade, Hatfield’s writing space is “painted a calming ‘spa’ green with white trim.” A pair of windows offer a glimpse of the outside world when she needs inspiration. When she’s not writing, Hatfield said she often focuses on marketing or promotional information.
In addition, she's in her ninth year of participating with the Read A Book, Help A Cowboy campaign. In 2013 while researching details for “The Christmas Cowboy,” Hatfield’s first book in her Rodeo Romance series, she reached out to the Justin Sports Medicine Team for information about injuries and treatment at rodeos.
After learning about the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund — which provides assistance to rodeo athletes who sustain catastrophic injuries — she wanted to help the cause. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 24, Hatfield donates 10% of net proceeds from her book sales to the fund.
“It's such a great organization and I'm thrilled to be able to support them,” Hatfield said.
Hatfield’s 104th book, “Savoring Christmas,” will be released Thursday, Nov. 10. It is set in the Tri-Cities.
