Austin Ford and Lizzie Holden will portray title roles in the Pendleton Ballet Theatre’s abbreviated production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The shows are May 25-27, 2023, at Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
Pendleton Ballet Theatre’s Austin Ford, Analie Carnes, Perrie Schuh and Aiden Swope are featured in Agnes de Mille's “Rodeo” during performances on May 25-27, 2023, at Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
Rachael Owen/Catching Violet Photography
PENDLETON — Audiences in Pendleton will be treated to a pair of ballet performances during Memorial Day weekend.
Pendleton Ballet Theatre will present “Rodeo” and a shortened version highlighting the best of “Beauty and the Beast.” They will be staged in Bob Clapp Theatre at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Evening shows are May 25-26, 7 p.m. and a matinee performance is May 27, 2 p.m.
PBT Director Julie Sneden Carlson said “Rodeo” is a mini Americana ballet with music by Aaron Copland and original story and choreography by Agnes de Mille. She describes it as a “comical love story about a cowgirl who sets out to get herself a man and learns an important life lesson (or two) in the process.”
Since “Rodeo” is a shorter ballet, Sneden Carlson decided to add an abbreviated version of “Beauty and the Beast.” Starring Lizzie Holden as Belle and Austin Ford as the Beast, the duo are reprising their roles from a 2021 recorded performance that wasn’t presented to a live audience because of the global pandemic.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Presale tickets are available on Friday, May 19, 4-8 p.m. at the ballet studio, 427 S. Main St., Pendleton. Limited tickets will be available at the door.
For more information, visit bit.ly/42ITNws. For questions, call 970-261-5331.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
